A 26-year-old Fort Hood soldier allegedly got two girls drunk and then sexually assaulted one of them, an arrest affidavit said.
Matthew Nathaniel Watson of Killeen was in the Bell County Jail Friday, held on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.
A sexual assault of a girl who was 15 in March 2018 was reported July 23 to the Temple Police Department. The victim said the assault happened on about March 17, 2018, spokesman Cody Weems said.
While the homeowner was away, Watson reportedly offered the two girls alcohol. After they drank it, Watson allegedly took one girl to his room. She didn’t remember much of what happened, she said, but remembered Watson had a distinctive body piercing, the affidavit said.
The next morning, Watson gave her a pregnancy prophylactic pill after he found out she didn’t use birth control, the victim said.
The other girl also said Watson gave her alcohol and she went to bed while the other girl and Watson were still awake.
The victim made the outcry to the other girl in July 2019. Watson was reportedly interviewed by the Army’s investigators and did have the body piercing described by the victim, according to the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the warrant. Watson was arrested Nov. 15 at Fort Hood and was taken to the jail.
Watson’s bond was set at $150,000.