BELTON — The candidate pool to conduct Belton ISD’s superintendent search is widening.
Sue Jordan, president of the Belton Independent School District board of trustees, said Monday evening the board will interview additional search firms next week. The school board took no action on hiring a search firm to find a replacement for former Superintendent Susan Kincannon, who now leads Waco ISD.
“We’ve deliberated. We just didn’t get there tonight,” Jordan said Monday evening. “We’re going to ensure that we do our due diligence.”
The board considered selecting either the Texas Association of School Board’s Executive Search Services or Ray and Associates for the search.
Robin Battershell — a former Temple and Salado schools administrator — is serving as the district’s interim superintendent. Battershell will serve in the temporary role for up to six months or until the school board names a permanent superintendent.
“I see (my job) as an extension of (Kincannon’s) tenure — a bridge between her tenure and the superintendent they hire in the future,” Battershell told the Telegram after the school named her to the interim position.
The hunt for Belton ISD’s next leader will cost a sizeable amount. Executive Search and Services will cost an estimated $8,900 while Ray and Associates charges an estimated fee of $17,700, according to both firms’ proposals.
Regardless of the firm the board ultimately hires, the superintendent search likely will be confidential until a lone finalist is named.
Executive Search Services and Ray and Associates told the school board their search process takes about four months.
The school board, though, does not plan to “rush” to fill the superintendent position, Jordan said in August.
Community involvement is a priority for the school board as it hires a new superintendent.
Trustee Ty Taggart said earlier this month that Belton ISD residents are used to having their voices heard through community forums.
“I want to make sure we work that in,” Taggart said. “I think we need to consider having a few more of those things. We’re used to that in our community.”