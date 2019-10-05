Newspapers are vital to a vibrant and active democracy.
They keep officials accountable for their actions, shine a spotlight on how local governments spend taxpayer dollars and keep the public informed. On the other hand, they highlight the everyday lives of residents, feature the newest businesses opening in their community and build trust with the public.
Newspapers are where you can find out who scored the winning touchdown or who is getting married.
In short, local news matters.
The Temple Daily Telegram — along with its sister publication, the Killeen Daily Herald — fills that role in Bell County. Community newspapers serve a variety of functions crucial to keeping readers informed, educated and engaged — all of which is vital in a democratic society.
The Telegram is joining newspapers across the United States to celebrate National Newspaper Week.
The Telegram informs taxpayers what their local governments are doing. That often means it is the only way for readers to learn in detail about the budgets and tax rates for their cities, school districts, county government and other entities.
Studies have shown students who learn using newspapers become more active citizens. Students in schools with NIE programs — which the Telegram offers — do 10 percent better in reading scores than students in schools without the programs.
Last winter, the Telegram took a deep dive into how local school districts are working to close performance gaps for economically disadvantaged students. Educators praised the five-part series that took months of reporting and researching. The series, titled Closing Performance Gaps, showed how local districts are working to raise their standards.
Recently, the Telegram published a story detailing the county’s growing jail population and the possible options the Commissioners Court may consider to address it. The story included data that revealed the number of people incarcerated in the Bell County has steadily increased since 2014.
When a justice of the peace set a record-setting $4 billion bond it was first reported by the Telegram. That national headline-grabbing story eventually culminated in a jury removing the official, Claudia Brown, from her elected position.
All of those were reported on because your local news matters to you.