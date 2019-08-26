Three loves were constants in Gary DeSalvo’s life — God, family and Bluebell ice cream.
DeSalvo, founding pastor of Temple Bible Church and spiritual leader among thousands in Central Texas, died Monday afternoon after a six-year bout with a rare cancer. He was known as pastor, friend, mentor and counselor to many and beloved “Pappadeaux” to his family.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
The announcement was made via Facebook by the DeSalvo family and by his church’s website. Messages of condolences have been flooding social media ever since.
Cancer may have won the battle, but, in the end, DeSalvo won the war. He lived his final years as he lived his life — open, honest and forward. His wife, Bev DeSalvo, announced his passing on Facebook, “Gary saw the face of Jesus, and it took his breath away.”
Even as he was being moved to the palliative wing of Baylor Scott & White in his final days, Bev DeSalvo wrote on her Facebook page, “Gary is still praising the Savior that he’s preached about for all these years. He’s taught us how to live life to the fullest, glorifying God, and now he’s teaching us how to die well.”
Throughout the nearly four decades of his ministry here, Temple Bible Church grew from a few dozen members meeting in cramped quarters in a downtown North Main Street union hall to a thriving church of more than 4,000. The church’s strong appeal was classes for all ages as well as DeSalvo’s well-prepared, scripture-based sermons.
But a church is more than mere numbers.
DeSalvo employed his affable manner and organizational skills to parlay people of different talents and interests to help the community — taking seriously and literally to follow Christ’s teaching to feed the poor, clothe the naked and help people who are lonely or in distress. DeSalvo was on steering committees as interfaith groups worked to establish Feed My Sheep, Churches Touching Lives for Christ and other outreach community programs.
Church members also supported teams of overseas missionaries, many dispatched from the Temple church. DeSalvo and his wife, the former Beverly Hough, often personally led mission trips.
In 1980, Central Texas held a promise for the New Orleans native, a recent graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary. Temple, with nearly 43,000 residents, was in the midst of a population and building boom, expanding 27 percent throughout the previous decade.
“I was fresh out of seminary when we came here in 1981, and I was 26 years old when we came to Temple,” DeSalvo told the Temple Daily Telegram in 2015. “This was a growing community, and there was not another Bible church in the area. We fell in love with the people here and the opportunity to help build the church’s foundation.”
As more people flocked to hear him, he focused on one main principle of Christian service: It’s for everyone, not just the hired staff.
That belief has been especially in force in the past six years, as DeSalvo underwent cancer treatment. At the height of his ministry and popularity, DeSalvo was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, ocular melanoma, in 2013. He and his family openly shared his diagnosis, treatment and prognosis with the church and the community either at the pulpit or on social media. He dealt with his situation as he lived his life — directly, openly, with compassion for others in pain. His focus was always heaven-bound.
The malignancy forced the removal of an eye; yet, he kept on as pastor, preacher and mentor.
As the cancer spread, he even underwent experimental treatments in London. Even so, his ordeal made him more mindful to assure members and to prepare them for a new generation of leaders to step forward, he said.
Finally, by mid-August of this year, Baylor Scott & White told his wife they could do nothing more. As word spread around town, parishioners, friends and well-wishers sent messages of hope, prayer and support to DeSalvo, but mostly to his family gathered at his bedside.
Bev DeSalvo’s strong faith guided her through those difficult days, supported by her husband’s complete assurance that God will welcome him home. “He wants me to convey his great love and gratitude to all of you, as we continue to celebrate every day we have together this side of eternity. We are beyond grateful to God for the hope we have in Him. This world is not our home,” she said.
In the waning days of his life, Temple Bible Church members, scores of friends and “just folks” who had been touched by him gathered in the church’s main auditorium to pray for him and the family. Prominent government leaders, educators, teenagers, senior citizens, executives and blue-collar workers each had a personal story to tell about him.
Skeeta Jenkins of Temple said that part of DeSalvo’s success in the ministry was his concern for others. “Every person who crossed his path, he made them feel like they were important,” she said.
DeSalvo was careful to remind people that the church was not about him; it was about spreading the word of God. Everyone who attends the church is involved in the ministry, he insisted. He also continued his pulpit duties up until a few weeks before his death.
“Eternity has been on my mind lately,” he wrote in a Telegram Pastor’s Column in February 2018. “From the dozens of funerals, I’ve performed to my latest health report that an incurable cancer has recurred, my mind has been filled with thoughts on eternity. What will it be like? Will I recognize my family and friends? What will we be doing for all those eons? Thinking about eternity causes us to ask as many questions as an inquisitive three year old.”
By now, DeSalvo has been personally welcomed into his new eternal home and he knows the answers.
In 2015, the Telegram asked him how he would like to be remembered. DeSalvo picked up a framed quote on his desk. “I hope one day this sums it all up,” he said.
The quote read: “With his sword unsheathed and his armor in place, he went directly to the king with the stain of battle still on his garments.”