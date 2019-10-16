The Temple Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary that led to a case of credit card abuse. The suspects are believed to be the same people who were not identified in a September case, spokesman Chris Christoff said in a news release.
On Oct. 2 at about 8:15 p.m., Temple Police officers were sent to the 4300 block of Lions Park Drive to investigate a vehicle burglary. Officers met with the victim who said that her vehicle had been broken into and her purse, which included debit and credit cards, was stolen. The back window of her vehicle was broken.
The victim also said her cards were used to make fraudulent purchases at a H-E-B and Walgreens in Belton. They drove a white Ford F-150, according to Christoff.
If anyone has any information regarding the identities of these individuals, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).