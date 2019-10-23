Get rid of expired or unwanted prescription pills by taking them to the Temple Police Department on Saturday.
The department is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take Back Day.
People may take their prescription pills to the lobby of the Temple Police Department, 209 E. Ave. A, for disposal.
“We are accepting pill medications only,” the city of Temple said in a news release. “No liquids or over-the-counter medications will be accepted.”
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This program ensures these medications are safely disposed of so that potentially-hazardous chemicals don’t end up in our landfill or water supply,” police spokesman Cody Weems said.