LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — A teacher at Academy Elementary School was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday, Superintendent Billy Harlan confirmed Friday.
Harlan declined to release the teacher’s name Friday to a Telegram reporter during a phone call, although he said the teacher has been with the Academy Independent School District for three years.
The exact nature of the investigation wasn’t known Friday by press time.
Harlan — who joined the Academy school district in June — said he could not discuss the incident. Harlan was previously chief administrative officer for Corsicana ISD.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department wasn’t aware of any investigation involving the district, Maj. T.J. Cruz said Friday.
A Telegram call to Little River-Academy Police Chief Frank Poole wasn’t returned, and neither was a call to Mayor Drew Lanham.
Texas Department of Family & Protective Services spokeswoman Mary Walker said Friday if the case involves Child Protective Services, a special investigator is assigned and the results of the investigation are given to the school district’s administrator.