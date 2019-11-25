KILLEEN — One person is in the hospital and another has been released after a shooting in north Killeen on Sunday evening left both of them with gunshot wounds, the Killeen Police Department said Monday.
Officers responding to a shots-fired call in the 1800 block of Mulford Street at 7:15 p.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and both of them were taken to local hospitals.
Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the two men were outside their home before being confronted by two unknown suspects.
KPD did not identify the two men who were shot, but said one is 49 years old and the other is 21 years old.
“The 21-year-old victim has been released from the hospital,” according to the KPD release. “The 49-year-old remains in the hospital in stable condition. The investigation continues.”
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.