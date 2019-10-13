WESTPHALIA — People came from far and near for the 113th annual Westphalia Picnic and Homecoming on Sunday at the Church of the Visitation.
Renae Willberg, picnic chairman, said volunteers prepared 7,000 lunch plates — 1,000 up from last year — in anticipation of the turnout. They made 3,800 lbs. of sausage, 115 cases of noodles and 3,800 lbs. of coleslaw, she said.
“People come for the noodles, the fried chicken and the sausage,” she said. “They come from everywhere. Our community has about 150 people and our parish has about 120 families.”
Charred wood salvaged from the church sanctuary, which burned down July 29, was used to make various items for the live auction, she said.
Janice Ranly, auction chairman, said photos of the church, framed in salvaged wood, were also on the docket.
There were about 300 items up for auction, Ranly said. They included quilts, homemade cakes, canned goods and benches.
“Christmas, Thanksgiving — a little bit of everything,” she said. “This is our largest amount of auction items ever. We’re hoping to have a record-setting auction.”
Ranly introduced a short video of footage of when the church was burning.
“This is a tribute to our beloved church,” she said. “We will rise again from the ashes.”
A long line of people waited outside the Parish Hall, where lunch was being served. Another crowd sat in the shade listening to the music of the Praha Brothers. A lot of people stood around in groups talking and laughing.
Another busy spot was the Church of the Visitation Altar Society booth. Cecilia Tana, chairman of the booth, said they were selling baked goods, canned goods and hand-crafted items such as quilts, Afghans and aprons.
“We’re especially noted for our home-canned sauerkraut and our Westphalia noodle packets,” she said. “They’re top sellers. We’re almost sold out, especially the baked goods and the canned goods.”
According to the church’s website, German settlers named their new community Westphalia after a homeland province. In the 1880s, they bought 100 acres for a church. The Church of the Visitation was built in 1895. After two serious storms and later additions, its twin bell towers became an area landmark, visible for miles. The church received a Texas Historical Marker in 1978.