Temple cares about what its residents think. That is the lesson a group of West Temple residents have learned after getting city officials to successfully change the site of a new water tower that was set to go up in their neighborhood.
After months of delays on its construction, the Temple City Council will decide Thursday on an amendment to a contract that will allow a planned water tower in West Temple to be relocated to a new site. The new location, which will be just across West Adams Avenue from the old site, is being celebrated by many residents of the Northcliffe subdivision.
The 156-foot-tall water tower in far West Temple is called the Pepper Creek Elevated Storage Tank, although both the current and former sites are located roughly 5 miles west of the actual creek.
Many residents of the subdivision were surprised when funding passed in June. The proposed location had been on an empty plot of land at the intersection of Claremont Drive and Green Park Drive, less than 100 feet from some residents’ front doors.
Northcliffe resident Kevin Koonce, who represented many in the neighborhood despite technically living on county land, said he was more upset about the city not notify residents than the actual tower itself.
“While nobody necessarily likes a project like this in their front yard, to have no say or notice is the big issue,” Koonce said in June. “Nowhere in any Council agenda item minutes is an address listed, it is always called the Pepper Creek elevated storage tower.”
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said earlier this year the reason for the tower’s name is because it once belonged to the Pepper Creek Water Supply Co. that previously served the area.
Koonce and other residents of the subdivision petitioned the Council to reverse its decision for weeks and attended a City Council meeting to make their voices heard.
Two months after the initial vote on the tower, the City Council started looking at the feasibility of a new location for the tower instead of the Northcliffe site. This new location, which is located north of the intersection of Morgan’s Point Road and West Adams, was found to be a viable site for the project.
“A new site has been identified northwest of the intersection of FM 2305 and FM 2271,” city spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “Owners of the properties immediately surrounding the new site have been notified of the City’s plans, with no objections.”
Simmons said that if approved, the city expects construction at the new site will begin in the spring.
Koonce said he and his family were happy to learn about the relocation of the site, and was thankful to the City Council for listening to the neighborhood’s concerns. While he knew the area needed the tower, he also knew a residential neighborhood was not the place for it.
“We are ecstatic that the city of Temple listened to the concerns of affected citizens and reevaluated where the Pepper Creek replacement water tower may be going,” Koonce said. “The proposed alternative site is much better suited for a water tower, and will not literally be in people’s front yards. I look forward to the new Pepper Creek Elevated Storage Tank getting built as soon as possible to support the needs of a growing West Temple.”
Even though the neighborhood’s issue with the tower has now been resolved, Koonce said the ordeal has taught him a valuable lesson about paying attention to local government. He said he plans on continuing to check the local City Council agendas and meetings.