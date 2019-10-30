The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for portions of Central Texas from late Thursday night through Friday morning.
The freeze watch includes Rockdale, Hearne, Fort Hood, Killeen, Cameron and Temple.
A freeze watch means that the season's first episode of widespread sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could harm sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks.
Thursday's overnight temperatures in Temple could drop as low as 31 degrees, according to the NWS. Friday's forecast for Temple calls for mostly clear skies and a high of 61 with a low of 38.