BELTON — CARE Leadership Network presented the 19th annual Back to School Prayer Service on Sunday afternoon at Crossroads Church with the theme of “Children Walking in Faith.”
In the opening prayer, the Rev. Jeff Miller, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Belton, spoke of God’s goodness and power.
“In the beginning you were there, when nothing existed, to bring order out of chaos,” he prayed as he asked for blessings on the schools, students and parents “as we learn, as we explore.”
Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple schools, welcomed everyone and thanked Bennie Walsh and other members of CARE for organizing the event.
“I can’t think of a better way to begin the school year,” Ott said.
He quoted Psalm 127:3: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord,” and urged the congregation to listen carefully to the words of the prayers offered and to be “reminded of our responsibility in caring for our children.”
In a joint proclamation from himself and Belton Mayor Marion Grayson, Temple Mayor Tim Davis called the school year a time of renewal and anticipation. He recommended placing the community and its children in God’s hands.
“God answers the prayers of those who place their trust in him,” he said.
Michelle Moore, principal of Thornton Elementary in Temple, read Proverbs 1:1-7, which says, in part: “To know wisdom and instruction, to understand words of insight, to receive instruction in wise dealing, in righteousness, justice, and equity.”
In her prayer, Jen Sutton, director of children’s ministries for Hope for the Hungry, thanked God for the community, for knowing and preparing the way for all things, and for all the teachers and students.
“Help us all as a community to come alongside our schools,” she said.
RaShonta LeBlanc, girls athletic director for Temple schools, read Matthew 5:19: “Therefore whoever relaxes one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do the same will be called least in the kingdom of heaven, but whoever does them and teaches them will be called great in the kingdom of heaven.”
Ben Smith, Belton High School principal, prayed that the teachers and administrators would have strength, wisdom and patience, and that this would be an extraordinary school year.
Jorge Martinez, a teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School, said that in these days of so much hate Jesus teaches us we need to love. He read John 6:47: “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life. I am the bread of life … If anyone eats of this bread, he will live forever.”
Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell read from Matthew 18: “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened round his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.”
In his prayer, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis thanked God for giving “us the chance to follow your lead and to serve rather than be served.” He interceded for the school resource officers and asked for “the peace that transcends all understanding.”
Randy Pettinger, president of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, offered a prayer from Deuteronomy about loving God with all your heart, soul and strength. Janet Leigh, a Belton school board trustee, offered thanks for the many blessings the school district enjoys. Even so, she said, some students are hurting and face challenges, and some of the families are struggling. She prayed that everyone in the community would reach out to them and help them.