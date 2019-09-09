The name of a man killed Friday in a fatal shooting was released Monday.
Glenn Charles Palmer, 59, died in East Bell County in the 400 block of FM 1671 — near the Wilson community, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
The shooting, for which a call came in at about 1:15 p.m., was under investigation Monday.
Authorities were reviewing the incident to determine if any charges will be filed.
A woman who was at the scene has been questioned, Cruz said.
The manner of death was listed as homicide, Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey said Monday.
Palmer’s body was found outside the residence, Cruz said.
A preliminary autopsy report said Palmer died of a gunshot wound to the shoulder and trunk. The report did not say he was shot more than once.
Ivey pronounced Palmer dead and ordered the autopsy from Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The only other calls to that address, which was where Palmer lived, were for suspicious persons on the property, Cruz said. The suspicious persons calls were not recent, he said.
The sheriff’s department did not have any previous contact with Palmer.