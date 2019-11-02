Dr. William Carpentier, a Canadian-American physician, has said serving as flight surgeon for the Apollo 11 space mission, the first manned space craft to land on the moon, was the highlight of his career.
Carpentier will be the guest speaker at the 9:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of Emeritus Medicus in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
The public is invited, but seating is limited.
A pilot and specialist in aviation medicine, Carpentier’s swimming abilities proved to be the expertise the space program was looking for in its recovery physician, according to a magazine article written by Chris Cannon. As part of the helicopter crew, the recovery physician works with the underwater demolition team to address any emergency medical needs which might require the team to jump into the water and treat the crew.
Once he was fully trained for recovery missions, Carpentier settled into his primary role of studying the effects of the little-understood issue of weightlessness.
The longest flight had been Gordon Cooper’s 34-hour orbit, but future missions would call for days in space.
Carpentier alternated between charting the effects of weightlessness and practicing recovery operations on aircraft carriers, where he trained with underwater demolition teams for every imaginable scenario, from hooking up an IV to administering CPR — all on a pliable raft in a 6-foot ocean swell.
Carpentier has said he considered the worst-case scenarios and then worried how to handle those issues.
“When you’re that age and in that kind of job, your main concern in life is not to screw up,” he said.
On July 24, 1969, three days following the first human stepping onto the surface of the moon, Carpentier was aboard the USS Hornet ready to fish the astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Mike Collins — from the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
The astronauts, Carpentier and John Hiasaki, the project engineer, then spent the next two weeks in NASA’s mobile quarantine facility, a converted Airstream trailer.
When the Apollo 13 command craft was crippled in an explosion, Carpentier and the medical team scrambled to calculate the buildup of carbon dioxide while engineers devised a stop-gap solution to stretch the breathing supply the astronauts would need for the four-day trip until they reentered the atmosphere.
“It was just like the movie,” Carpentier told the Canadian Space Agency.
Carpentier’s time with NASA ended with the Apollo program. He went on to complete a medical residency at Baylor College of Medicine and worked in nuclear medicine at Scott & White in Temple.
“We feel very fortunate to have Dr. Carpentier to speak to our group,” Thomas Chamberlain said. “It should be a most interesting meeting.
For information, email thomaschamberlain61@gmail.com.