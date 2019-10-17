SALADO — The Salado Chamber of Commerce hosted their 15th annual golf tournament Thursday afternoon at the Mill Creek Country Club.
Lara Tracy, president of the Salado Chamber of Commerce, was grateful for all the participants who brought their support along with their golf clubs to 1610 Club Circle.
“This is one of our largest fundraisers of the year and we really appreciate all who participated,” Tracy said.
One of the event’s organizers, Kenny Kelarek, echoed Tracy’s gratitude and provided some insight into the chamber’s mission as a network to further local business interests.
“We provide educational events for business owners local to Salado, we provide opportunities to business building activities and we’re available to do promotional activities for local businesses,” Kelarek said.
Kelarek was pleased to see the tournament have such a large turnout for another consecutive year.
“The teamwork that has gone into presenting the tournament, getting together, and to have such a large participation is great,” Kelarek said. “I think it reflects well on the Village of Salado and how people feel about the community.”
Attendees had the chance to participate in a golf ball drop for a $1,000 prize after completing their competition format of a four-man scramble. Golf balls — purchased throughout the event’s duration — scattered the course when a helicopter sponsored by Horizon Bank dropped them while airborne. The owner of the ball dropped closest to a marked pin won the prize.
Kelarek encourages any individual or business with questions about the Salado Chamber of Commerce or opportunities where they can help to reach out to Tracy or himself.
The Salado Chamber of Commerce will be hosting another heavily anticipated event throughout the first two weekends of December. Salado’s annual “Christmas Stroll” will offer members of the community the opportunity to enjoy a number of festivities including carriage rides, a live nativity scene and food vendors.