SALADO — A GoFundMe account was organized by friends of Eric and Michelle Zahler to help them make final arrangements for their 17-year-old son.
Brysen Zahler died Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle on FM 2484 near Salado.
The account’s goal is $10,000, and so far more than $8,300 has been raised to ease the financial burden for Brysen’s parents.
Jessica Wolf, a friend of the family, set up the account because she thought of Brysen as her son, too, because of her close relationship with the family.
Michelle Zahler retired recently after 31 years with the state of Texas and celebrated her birthday three days later. Brysen died the day following her birthday, Wolf said.
Brysen was described by Wolf as laid back and witty with “a smile that could turn your bad day into a good day.”
He was a former Salado High School student who withdrew from the district on Sept. 4.
The online account is listed as, “In loving memory to honor Brysen Zahler.” It may be found at gf.me/v/c/4ly7/funeral-expenses-for-brysen-zahler.