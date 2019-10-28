Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire at 900 Duval Court early Sunday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story structure, Fire Chief Mitch Randles aid.
“The fire was located in a front room and hallway of the structure and quickly extinguished,” Randles said. “Fire damage was confined to the room and hallway with light smoke damage through the home.”
Occupants were removing items from the home during the department’s arrival, but safely evacuated from the scene. No injuries were reported, according to Randles.
The fire was extinguished at 10:23 a.m., and all units cleared the scene just past 12:30 p.m.