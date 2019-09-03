BELTON — One of two firms with ties to Bell County will conduct the Belton Independent School District’s search for a new superintendent.
After an hour-long closed door session Tuesday evening, the board took no action on hiring a superintendent search firm.
“We deliberated and we’re not ready to make that decision this evening,” board President Sue Jordan said, adding the board expects to hire a firm at its Sept. 16 meeting.
The school board Tuesday night interviewed representatives from the Texas Association of School Board’s Executive Search Services — which recently conducted superintendent searches for Temple and Academy ISDs — and Ray and Associates.
The selected firm will be contacted to search for a replacement for Susan Kincannon — who, after eight years as Belton ISD’s leader, is the new Waco ISD superintendent. Kincannon will start leading Waco ISD on Thursday.
Robin Battershell, a former Temple and Salado schools administrator, will lead Belton ISD until a permanent superintendent is selected.
Both firms made their case to Belton ISD trustees on why they should hire them to conduct the superintendent search — a process they both said would remain confidential until the board named the sole finalist for the job. The community will be surveyed on what characteristics they want in a superintendent. Public forums also will be held.
“We ask that this be a confidential search … because our candidates trust us that it’s confidential,” said Marian Strauss, an Executive Search Services field service representative. “Only one person is going to be sitting in that chair when we’re finished. All the others have to go home to their respective districts. … We want to make sure they are protected and feel comfortable with applying.”
Robert Alfaro, who works for Ray and Associates, echoed Strauss.
“Folks who apply for this job … they’re going to want everything to be confidential,” he said. “We’re going to make it clear from the very beginning to your constituents that this is a very confidential process.”
Harold Ramm, a former Belton schools superintendent who now works for Ray and Associates, told the school board that if they hire the firm, they should suggest questions for candidates.
“It is very important that we maintain confidentiality,” Ramm said. “If word gets out that they may be looking, all of a sudden they are going to say, ‘No, I’m looking.’ You might be losing a good candidate.”
Executive Search Services touted its connections to school districts.
“We are the only search firm in the state of Texas that has a personal working knowledge of every superintendent in Texas,” said Butch Felkner, the Executive Search Services director and former superintendent.
Ray and Associates stressed that the school board is in charge of the entire process.
“The candidate we bring you is going to be a good quality solid individual who can jump in and do the job,” Ramm told the school board. “This is your search, we’re not going to tell you who to hire.”
Both firms said they would search in Texas and nationwide for Belton ISD’s next leader.
Board member Ty Taggart asked Felkner if Executive Search Services has placed a non-Texan as superintendent in a school district in the Lone Star State.
“I find that the larger school districts tend to attract those,” Felkner said, adding that districts between 1,000 and 15,000 students tend to hire more Texans because the state’s testing and finance requirements can be convoluted. “Texas is its own anomaly, if you will,” he said.
Board member Chris Flor wanted to hear both search firms make their pitches for why Belton ISD is the best district for prospective candidates.
Ramm said there is no better district than Belton ISD. He pointed to the district’s culture of putting students first is like no other place.
“You have to work at that to maintain that. If you don’t, you lose it,” Ramm said.
Marian Strauss, who also works for Executive Search Services, said she will have to use the district’s successes, growth and stability as the district’s top selling points.
“I will tell you that if we can put every school district up and down (Interstate) 35, we’d have thousands of applications. Your location is prime in attracting the very best candidates,” Strauss said.
Both firms said they will take about four months to find Belton ISD’s next superintendent.