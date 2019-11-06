Two Temple Police officers — Officer Keith Esquivel and Officer Nicholas Teer — had minor injuries Oct. 30 after a stakeout for a narcotics buy, an arrest affidavit said.
“The officers sustained minor bumps and bruises and experienced pain, but did not receive medical attention,” Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said. While these qualify as elements in the offense of assault, the officers did not formally report injuries to the department. Therefore this office’s previous statement that no injuries had been reported is accurate.”
The stakeout at Buc-ees was to net Eric Villanueva, a man well-known to the police, an arrest affidavit said.
Although the initial target was Villanueva, the sting also netted was Joe Andrew Lopez, 17, of Temple, who allegedly hurt two officers with the white Ford F-150 pickup he drove, according to the affidavit.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office wasn’t the agency that decided Nov. 1 not to prosecute Villanueva, who allegedly had a controlled substance in his possession at the time of the arrests. Instead, it was the Temple Police Department, District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday the investigation involving Villanueva is still ongoing, and no additional information was available.
The kind and amount of the drug were never released by Temple Police Department.
Unmarked patrol cars were ready to make an arrest at the gas pump. Lights and sirens were activated on one of the undercover vehicles and it pulled in behind the pickup, while one officer went up to the pickup on the driver’s side and another approached the front, the affidavit said.
Lopez drove the pickup and put it into reverse, ramming the police car behind it. An officer was getting out of the patrol car and was injured because of the collision. The second officer tried to stop the pickup from getting away by going through the driver’s door to stop Lopez from shifting into drive. Lopez stomped on the gas and hit a stone pillar while the second officer was hanging out of the pickup, according to the affidavit.
He was forcibly removed from the pickup, identified, arrested and charged with the first-degree felony.
Lopez was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held on a $300,000 bond.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the arrest warrant.