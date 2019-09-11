Personnel from multiple agencies will conduct a full-scale active shooter emergency training exercise 7 p.m. Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 1303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The exercise will focus on emergency response to an active shooter and will involve a simulation of the area's crisis response plan and procedures and will help assure a coordinated and effective response and recovery in the event of a major incident, according to a news release from the city of Temple.
Those participating include the Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, and Baylor Scott & White.
There will be significant law enforcement, fire and emergency service present during the exercise, as well as on roadways while traveling to emergency care facilities. In order to avoid any confusion, the public is being notified ahead of time. The exercise is closed to the general public.