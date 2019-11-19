BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — It was a traffic stop Monday that netted two suspects in a Plano double-homicide.
The stop by a McLennan County deputy happened on southbound Interstate 35 near Bruceville-Eddy, about 16 miles north of Temple.
If this deputy hadn’t seen several traffic violations allegedly committed by Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, 29, and pulled her over, Wingate and her alleged cohort in crime, Carmen Abigal Moreno, 23, could have escaped detection and made their way to South Texas — their stomping grounds — McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Tuesday.
Also, the bodies of an older man and woman might not have been found for a while.
During his talk with Wingate, the deputy saw several things that bothered him and sent up “red flags,” McNamara said. Wingate gave her consent to search the car she drove, and the search found a knife covered in blood, a second knife and a wallet that belonged to a Plano man — based on several different forms of identification found in that wallet, McNamara said.
A second car pulled up, and Moreno got out and walked toward the deputy and Wingate. The deputy saw blood on her clothes and on her. He put that together with the bloody knife and the different forms of ID and called for backup.
The car Wingate drove was reportedly registered to the elderly man, and the second car was registered to a Plano woman. A cellphone found in the second car belong to the man, McNamara said.
A call from McLennan County to the Plano Police Department alerted Plano officers to do a welfare check at the two separate addresses — located in the same apartment complex.
The first apartment was listed to the woman, but she no longer lived there, Plano officers were told. The officers went to the second apartment and found the bodies of the man and woman. Both were brutally killed.
Plano detectives spent several hours Monday as they interrogated Wingate and Moreno at the McLennan County Jail.
Currently, Wingate and Moreno are both charged with the possession of methamphetamine, the possession of a dangerous prescription drug, fraud and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Their bonds each total $112,500.
Homicide charges may soon be added to those charges, according to McNamara.
The dead man and woman were both in their 70s, according to McNamara.
Law enforcement officers can never treat any traffic stop as routine. The recent deputy’s stop emphasized that a traffic stop can quickly escalate to something other than routine, McNamara said.
“Plano PD wasn’t even aware these two people were murdered. If not for the traffic stop, the two women could have gotten away,” he said.
McNamara believes it takes a lot of luck and good police work to handle a case like this one, he said.
McLennan County is assisting Plano Police with the investigation.