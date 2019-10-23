The Temple Police Department presented a check for nearly $1,000 Tuesday to the Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
“We are very appreciative of all that the police department has done,” Dr. Ashwini Bhat said. “They’ve participated in donations for so many years now, and we use this money for all kinds of purposes. We use it for research but we also use it for patient care medically.”
Bhat further expressed the medical staff’s gratitude on behalf of their patients.
“They already do a very good job in the community, and it’s an honor to be able to see them participate, recognize our needs and help us out this way, Bhat said.
Temple Deputy Police Chief Jeffery Clark was just as ecstatic for his department’s participation in such a necessary fundraiser.
“We’ve been doing this for the last several years during October, and we always just take great pride in being able to collect these donations to go to such a good cause,” Clark said. “This center right here has actually made a difference in many of our employees’ lives, and given them a chance at a new life. So it’s always our pleasure, and we just try to have a good time doing it.”
Officers and employees associated with the Temple Police Department wear anything from pink badges to pink hair during the month of October in their efforts to raise funds for cancer research.