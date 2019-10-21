SALADO — A Salado man allegedly contacted a 16-year-old girl online for sex purposes, authorities said.
Dustin Ryan Correa, 36, was released Thursday from the Bell County Jail after he posted $75,000 bail, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
A report was made Sept. 21 that a teenage girl was getting sexual text messages on her cellphone in August. A man who lived in the area was reportedly the one sending the texts, according to an arrest affidavit.
A forensic exam of the girl’s phone showed the girl sent Correa nude messages, and Correa also admitted sending sex-related requests to the 16-year-old girl. Correa also gave Salado Police officers access to his cellphone for forensic analysis.
In addition, Correa suggested an in-person meeting with the girl for sex-related purposes at his Salado home. He also admitted he knew the girl was 16, the affidavit said.