Several events are planned for Wednesday to remember terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
TEMPLE
A city of Temple ceremony starts at 8:55 a.m. at the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple.
TEMPLE ISD
Cater Elementary, 4111 Lark Trail, will hold 9/11 Freedom Walks during PE classes.
Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St., will hold 9/11 Freedom Walks during PE classes.
Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive, will have a 9/11 presentation given by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the school’s library.
BELTON ISD
Charter Oak Elementary, 8402 Poison Oak Road, will hold a Freedom Walk at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
High Point Elementary, 1635 Starlight, will hold a Freedom Walk at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Sparta Elementary, 1800 Sparta Road, will hold the school’s fourth annual Patriot Parade at 8 a.m. followed by a school assembly.
UMHB
Retired New York firefighter Joe Torillo will talk about Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Walton Chapel, 905 Moore Ave. on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus.
FORT HOOD
Local H-E-B employees will be serving the first responders of Fort Hood a barbecue lunch at noon on Wednesday in the Fire Station 1 building.