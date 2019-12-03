BELTON — A Bell County district judge declined Tuesday to revoke a personal recognizance bond for a man charged with a sex-related crime.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office requested the bond revocation for Patrick Earl Cockrum, 57, of Rogers, charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact. The PR bond was initially granted by Bell County Judge Paul LePak, and Judge Fancy Jezek upheld LePak’s ruling Tuesday in her court.
An arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram said Cockrum’s alleged victim on Sept. 16 was a 9-year-old girl.
The motion to review the PR bond was obtained Tuesday by the Telegram.
The DA’s office argued Cockrum was charged with a second-degree sex-related felony, and added he wasn’t eligible for a PR bond under the current standards set for those bonds because of the level and type of offense which he is charged.
The stipulation that Cockrum must wear a GPS ankle monitor while on PR bond was struck out and initialed by LePak.
Cockrum was released from the Bell County Jail on an $80,000 bond approved by LePak.
The motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell asked Jezek to set the bond during Tuesday’s hearing at an appropriate amount and to impose conditions related to the safety of the victim of the alleged offense and the safety of the community.
Cockrum’s attorney, Stephen Blythe, said the DA’s office sought to “modify the conditions” of his client’s bond, but didn’t specify exactly what conditions. Blythe believed the objective was to have an ankle monitor added to Cockrum’s bond conditions, but Jezek upheld LePak’s ruling, he said.
Cockrum does have conditions he must meet while out on bond, according to Garza:
• No contact with the victim or victim’s family members.
• No unsupervised contact with children under the age of 17.
• Stay off property of all school, public and private, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
• No use of social media.
• Stay off property of all parks.
• A curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless at work.
• No possession of any illegal drugs, alcohol or weapons.
• Random urine analysis testing.