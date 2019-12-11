The Temple branch of the NAACP will meet at 5 p.m. today at Temple City Hall in response to the Dec. 2 shooting death of 28-year-old Michael Dean of Temple.
A press release about the shooting will be issued outside City Hall, local NAACP President Bennie Walsh told the Telegram.
From the City Hall at 2 N. Main St., the assembled group is invited to walk from City Hall to the Temple Police Department.
Not so much meant as a statement, the walk is intended to be a gathering of people in the community, according to Walsh.
Walsh had no comment this morning about recent information released about Dean’s shooting.
Dean was shot and killed by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz, a nine-year veteran of the department. Dean died from a gunshot wound to the head, a preliminary autopsy report said. The manner of death was called a homicide in the report.
The attorney for Michael Dean’s family, Lee Merritt, will attend the meeting, he said, although he wasn’t aware of it before the Telegram spoke with him today.