BELTON — The towering standpipe off of Avenue I is set to become a local landmark Tuesday.
It will be the city of Belton’s inaugural local landmark designation. The dedication is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the standpipe grounds, 301 W. Ave. I.
“We’re fortunate to have such a rich history and culture here in Belton,” City Manager Sam List said in a statement. “The local landmark designation helps bring attention to community treasures, like the standpipe, and reminds us of the importance of preserving the past as we plan for the future.”
The Belton City Council designated the standpipe a local landmark in August. It was built in 1914, and once provided water to the entire county seat.
“We’re recommending that the Belton standpipe be the first property to be designated as a historic landmark,” Planning Director Cheryl Maxwell said in August. “It’s already listed on the National Register for Historic Places.”
The city is planning to turn the 2.3-acre tract into a neighborhood park.
“The standpipe has been on our radar for quite some time,” Listi said earlier this year, explaining one option staff considered and passed was turning part of the tract into housing. “There’s not really a neighborhood park in the area.”
Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates envisions the site to be an open space — a quality lacking in the city’s parks system, he said.
Plans to convert the site to a park are expected to be completed in 2021. Construction would start the following year.
One potential funding source for the project could be Belton’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. Any increases in property taxes inside the zone are used for infrastructure projects, like establishing new parks, within it. The City Council and Bell County Commissioners Court added the site to the zone in August 2018.
The city also plans to preserve the standpipe — a concrete tower that was commonly used for water at the turn of the 1900s. The standpipe, according to the city, is a rare surviving example of a concrete tower.
Preservation of the standpipe will come in two parts. First, the city will remove loose plaster and drill holes into the tower so it does not retain water. Next, the city will replaster, paint and add a corrosion inhibitor to complete the renovation.
“Several state and federal grants are available for preservation and park development,” Listi said. “We believe this project will be competitive for grant funding.”