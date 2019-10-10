A Killeen woman has been named as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle accident at Southwest HK Dodge Loop and the 57th Street bridge on Wednesday.
Deborah Tyler, 53, was identified by the Temple Police Department Thursday afternoon.
Police said Tyler was killed when the 4-door Mercedes sedan she drove east on Southwest HK Dodgen Loop left the road and became wedged under the bridge, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene. Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas
Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said an inspection of the 57th Street bridge determined the structure was still sound.
“Upon further inspection, that is still the case,” Roberts told the Telegram Thursday. “The structure is sound. There was a small brace that was damaged. For the most part, it’s really cosmetic. There was no structural damage from that crash.”
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, Weems said.