HEIDENHEIMER — Two women who died in a Monday afternoon head-on collision were identified Tuesday as Alicea Shafer, 48, of Rogers, and Patricia Annette Nellums, 51, of Copperas Cove.
Nellums was coming back from a birthday cruise. She turned 51 the day before the collision, Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said Tuesday.
She received her 15-year service award in 2016 from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, records indicated.
A male passenger in a Chevrolet SUV with Nellums was still in critical condition, Coleman said. That passenger was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with major injuries.
Shafer drove a Kia headed eastbound on U.S. 190. She allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road and hit a Chevrolet SUV driven by Nellums that was headed westbound, according to Sgt. Ryan Howard, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The women were pronounced dead at the scene at 2:04 p.m.
The crash happened between Pritchard Road and 5 Wells Road, which is about five miles west of Rogers.
DPS troopers responded to the scene and are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Holland Volunteer Fire Department, Rogers Volunteer Fire Department and Temple Fire & Rescue all responded to the crash, Coleman confirmed. Bell County Precinct 3 Constables and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were also on the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing. US 190 was closed for several hours after the collision.