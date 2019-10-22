Temple Independent School District’s fine arts programs abandoned their theaters Tuesday evening for outdoor performances at the Santa Fe Plaza.
Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott was ecstatic with how many members of the community came out for the Arts in the Park performances at the recently redeveloped plaza at 301 Santa Fe Way.
“The plaza is exactly what we want it to be as a community gathering place, and a place to feature our students and different activities,” Ott said. “It also allows our parents and families to see all of our fine arts disciplines at work. You see the visual arts, the dance team, the choir, the bands and the mariachi (students) getting to be involved. So it’s just a great opportunity for families to come together with the change of weather.”
Temple High School Orchestra Director James Flowers was elated that his students were afforded the opportunity to perform at a venue outside of the theater.
“It’s fantastic,” Flowers said. “I always believed in bringing music to wherever the people are. Something that’s as easily accessible as this venue is great.”
Young children munched on pizza and played around the plaza’s ground-level, multi-colored fountains as parents and others were seated around the lawn to listen to performances.
Flowers’ Electric String Orchestra played several tracks including Santana’s hit song, “Smooth.”
“It’s a wonderful thing to expose the kids to different genres, and using electric instruments as a whole other set of parameters to get songs sounding good.”
TISD School Board President Dan Posey echoed both Ott’s and Flowers’ comments on the venue’s ability to bring the community together for the district’s fine arts programs Tuesday evening.
“It’s a perfect place to showcase the talent that the district has,” Posey said. “Beautiful music with beautiful weather and it’s such a perfect venue to come out to listen to the arts during the day and evening.”
The event also featured face painting stations, and even Ott donned a blue wildcat paw on his face.