Temple Independent School District hosted an event Wednesday morning at Temple High School in which educators from across Texas came to see how blended learning was implemented in local classrooms.
Blended learning is an educational strategy for supplementing traditional instruction with technology — the focus of the Raising Blended Learning Showcase, which attracted representatives from seven Texas school districts.
“We had a wide range of variety of districts attend,” said Lisa Adams, Temple ISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We had some districts that have been doing similar work in their classrooms, so I think it was confirming for them that they were on the same path.”
Angie Diaz, a social studies teacher at Temple High School, participated in a panel discussion detailing how blended learning has benefited students in her classroom.
“It was overwhelming in the beginning but once you get through the process once or twice it becomes easier to figure out what your students’ needs are,” Diaz said.
Diaz’s classroom motto is “nothing less than success” and she firmly believes that blended learning has helped her students strive by these words.
“They know that I won’t let them just sit idle,” Diaz said. “The whole idea behind blended learning is having the student become successful by having them understand that they can be successful. I help them understand this by staying on them and letting them know that I am here to help — that they can do it, but that I’m here to guide them.”
Diaz briefly spoke on a blended learning method she utilizes in her class called a “playlist.” Her class begins with a pretest to determine the necessary activities each student needs to participate. Each available activity is geared toward the content each student didn’t understand before.
“It’s about student choice and student ownership,” Diaz said. “The teacher is there as the guide in the classroom and the facilitator. They’re not always barking at the kids and wanting them to learn that way. The kids are showing what they know through the activities and it makes it incredibly easy for me to gauge if a student understands something or not.”
Diaz said she was impressed with how many of her students have taken the initiative to help their fellow classmates.
“Some kids go around and peer tutor when they finish their work,” Diaz said. “They go around and ask if there are classmates who need help, and I have never experienced that in my 20 years of teaching. So to see kids actually take the initiative to help other students has been incredible.”
The students’ self interest in their peers’ work is not isolated to just a single class. Diaz emphasized how it has been happening in all of her classes.
Diaz said it’s important for people to know that the computer is not the teacher in the classroom. It’s an aid, just like using a textbook as a resource.
Technology and teaching
Sue Marshall, Temple High School’s math and science instructional coach, elaborated on Diaz’s comments, noting how TISD comes to selecting each technological resource.
“[Districts] were interested on the technology side of the curriculum and the different applications that we use,” Marshall said.
She highlighted that there is a lengthy process of determining each application that will be utilized to aid classroom activities.
“Initially, we’ll have just four or five teachers who will pilot the program, and based on that, we determine whether or not we will purchase it or not,” Diaz said. “Because we are such a large district, different companies are anxious for us to pilot their programs.”
Marshall also detailed how a classroom’s furniture can play a role in a student’s digestion of information in the classroom.
“We have flexible seating,” Marshall said. “Not everybody enjoys just sitting in a seat all period. If you look around you’ll see different types of desks that are out there — desks for people to sit at and desks for some people to stand at. We even have bean bags chairs on the floor.”
Supplementing traditional teaching
Marshall spoke on how important it was for the district to implement these new methods, since a significant number of educators were used to traditional teaching methods.
“Students were restless and they’re used to being entertained 24/7, so blended learning is a way to meet those needs,” Marshall said.
The district isn’t asking teachers to throw all their previous methods away, she said.
“There’s still a time for a teacher to stand up and lecture,” Marshall said. “That’s still important. But now we can bring that technology component in.”
The transition to a blended learning classroom has been beneficial for a significant number of students, especially athletes and members of the fine arts programs, Marshall said. She described how students are capable of receiving missed lessons online even though they aren’t physically in a classroom.
The interest in Temple ISD’s transition to a blended learning campuses speaks to the district’s status as innovators, according to Adams.
“I think it just speaks to the prominence of Temple ISD in this area across the state,” Adams said. “We had once person fly in all the way from El Paso to see our school district and our high school this morning. Other school districts are recognizing the five years of work that we have put into this, and I really hope our community recognizes that we are being seen as true innovators in the area of blended learning.”