Cold weather

Bob Tesik, drinks a cup of  coffee outside Feed My Sheep while he waits for the hot meal to be served on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Chilly temperatures greeted Central Texans early Wednesday morning, but warmer temperatures are expected later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

As of about 8 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures in Temple were at about 28 degrees and the high for the day is expected to be 47. Tonight's forecast calls for a low of about 37 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 7 p.m., according to the NWS.

Warmer temperatures are expected Thursday with a high near 51 degrees. Thursday's forecast also calls for a 50 percent chance of rain with patchy fog possible between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Looking ahead, the forecast calls for sunny skies Friday through Sunday with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A high of about 73 degrees is expected on Tuesday with more sunny skies.