Chilly temperatures greeted Central Texans early Wednesday morning, but warmer temperatures are expected later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.
As of about 8 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures in Temple were at about 28 degrees and the high for the day is expected to be 47. Tonight's forecast calls for a low of about 37 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 7 p.m., according to the NWS.
Warmer temperatures are expected Thursday with a high near 51 degrees. Thursday's forecast also calls for a 50 percent chance of rain with patchy fog possible between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Looking ahead, the forecast calls for sunny skies Friday through Sunday with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A high of about 73 degrees is expected on Tuesday with more sunny skies.