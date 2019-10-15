The identities of two dead children found Sept. 30 in a Temple home were released today.
The victims were identified as 2-year-old Terric Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said in a news release.
Relatives have been notified.
The autopsy results are still pending and the death investigation is still active, Weems said.
The two dead children were found in a home at 1519 S. 35th St., as were two girls, ages 4 and 6, who were alive. Also discovered was a mother who was "cognitively unresponsive," an earlier release said.
The two surviving children, who were examined at the hospital, were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.