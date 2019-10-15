Temple residence

Law enforcement officials surround a residence at 1519 S. 35th St. in Temple on Sept. 30 after two children were found dead inside the home.

 Telegram file

The identities of two dead children found Sept. 30 in a Temple home were released today.

The victims were identified as 2-year-old Terric Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said in a news release.

Relatives have been notified.

The autopsy results are still pending and the death investigation is still active, Weems said.

The two dead children were found in a home at 1519 S. 35th St., as were two girls, ages 4 and 6, who were alive. Also discovered was a mother who was "cognitively unresponsive," an earlier release said.

The two surviving children, who were examined at the hospital, were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

