SALADO — Visitors picked a nice, sunshine-filled Saturday to take in the sights and sounds of the 2019 Salado Christmas Stroll.
A moment with Santa, shopping for gifts, the Salado Historical Society Home Tour, a scavenger hunt, carriage rides and a live nativity scene were among the activities for people who came from far and wide. The day closed with an evening performance of “A Christmas Carol” at Tablerock Amphitheater.
A lighter schedule today includes shopping at the local boutiques from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and visits with Santa, noon to 3 p.m.
Chadley Hollas, director of tourism for the Village of Salado, said the downtown construction project, which was halted for the weekend, didn’t keep the crowds away.
“We’ve had more visitors this year than last year,” he said. “Next year is the 60th annual stroll, so we plan on having many more.”
The construction will be completed before next year’s Christmas stroll, he said, and sidewalks and street lights will extend from one end of Main Street to the other.
“It will be wonderful,” he said.
People were starting to drop in Saturday morning at J. Genevieve, a photography and art store at the corner of Main Street and Pace Park Road.
“I’m an artist whose main medium is photography,” said Jessica Mall, store owner. “I have about 100 artists in here. All the photography-based work is mine.”
She had a lot of shoppers on Friday, but said it was too early to tell about Saturday.
“The big draw is everything here is original art,” she said.
Just across Pace Park Road, Darla Reeder, owner of Susan Marie’s of Salado, said the upscale women’s boutique exceeded its sales goal Friday and both days of the Salado Christmas Stroll last week.
“The brands that we carry are high-quality brands that will last for years,” she said. “Most of them are made in the U.S.A., some in Texas.”
“We have seen everybody from local high-schoolers to our core clientele—50+ women—from all over: Round Rock, Fort Worth, Dallas,” she said. “That’s the fun part of this job. You never know who you’re going to talk to.”
Next door at Connie’s Gift and Art, Marguerite Kaminski said she and her husband, Richard, have been in Salado for 19 years and have operated the store for about five years. He shows the jewelry and she handles the art, she said.
“I’m basically Thomas Kinkade,” she said. “I’m a signature gallery.”
Kinkade is famous for the lighting effect of many of his paintings, she said.
“He’s called the painter of light,” she said.
The artist used 12-42 layers of oil paint to get the contrast between darkness and light, she said. He passed away in 2012, she said, and his nephew, Zachary Thomas, is now her featured artist.
Things have picked up in Salado since the Interstate 35 project was completed and the Stagecoach Inn re-opened, she said.
“It’s a sweet town,” she said. “It’s old and people love it. They come from all over.”