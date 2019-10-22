KILLEEN — At a hearing Tuesday, the defense team for Bell County Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters requested additional time to prepare for pretrial motions.
Atonya McClain, Peters’ attorney, entered an appearance on behalf of Peters in the civil case brought against the justice of the peace by Killeen youth football coach Anthony Kendrick.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn appointed Coryell County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace John Guinn to preside over the case after Bill Cooke, a Bell County justice of the peace based in Killeen, recused himself. Cooke and Peters work in side-by-side offices on Priest Drive in Killeen.
Tuesday’s hearing was held in Cooke’s courtroom. The date of the next pre-trial hearing is dependent on Cooke’s courtroom schedule, and will be set later, officials said.
Guinn encouraged the parties to attempt to reach a settlement outside of the courtroom but said he would schedule a trial and make a decision if they are unable to.
Kendrick filed a petition against Peters on Aug. 30 for an issue regarding a $2,300 donation, the Telegram first reported.
The $2,300 was to pay for officials during a preseason jamboree scrimmage fundraiser for Kendrick’s team — the K-Town Raptors.
Peters is the director of officials, according to the Texas Amateur Athletic Union Youth Football League website.
In emails exchanged between the parties, Peters informed Kendrick pay for officials was cash only, the Telegram reported.
Kendrick said officials from the jamboree told him they didn’t charge for the scrimmage since it was part of their required training, the Telegram reported.
Peters reportedly told Kendrick he gave the $2,300 to a soup kitchen and bought book bags for children for school — and made the donations in the name of the K-Town Raptors, the Telegram reported.
Kendrick said no Killeen or Copperas Cove soup kitchens received money from Peters, the Telegram reported.