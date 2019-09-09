Local events are planned to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Temple Fire & Rescue members will lead off the events with a ceremony Wednesday morning.
The ringing of bells Wednesday morning will signal the start of Temple Fire & Rescue’s observation of Patriot Day. Five bells ringing from the Central Fire Station will signal the collapse of the southern tower of the World Trade Center, while the second set of five bell rings will signal the northern tower’s collapse.
The ceremony will also include the posting of the colors by the Honor Guard and the reading of the loss of life and a timeline of the destruction.
In addition to Temple Fire & Rescue’s commemoration of Patriot Day, students from schools in Temple and Belton will participate in activities honoring the day.
Temple Independent School District’s Cater Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary, along with Belton ISD’s Charter Oak, High Point and Sparta elementary schools, will host Freedom Walks Wednesday to celebrate Patriot Day.
Students at Hector P. Garcia Elementary in Temple will receive a presentation by the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
Temple High School teacher Laura Betik and Un-Included Club director Doree Collins will be hosting two events for those wishing to remember Sept. 11 and first responders.
The first opportunity comes in the form of the two teachers encouraging students to write gratitude cards to first responders, thanking them for what they do. While students have already started writing and submitting these cards, who will receive these cards and when is still to be determined by the organizers.
The second event, which will be held sometime Wednesday afternoon in the school’s library, will have students, staff and local veterans read poetry and selected segments from memories.
In Belton, at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Walton Chapel, Joe Torillo, a retired lieutenant of the New York City Fire Department, will speak from 10 a.m. to noon. Torillo will talk about his experiences during the Sept. 11 attacks, and how he was buried alive twice as the two towers fell on top of him.
Fort Hood will also see a celebration of first responder’s services Wednesday, with the Stan Schlueter H-E-B store providing a free barbecue lunch at the post’s Fire Station No. 1.
This event at Fort Hood, which will occur at noon, will be one of 600 similar events that H-E-B is putting on across the state to show support for first responders. These other events will see the store’s employees preparing meals, performing maintenance or washing fire trucks.
9/11 EVENTS
TEMPLE
A city of Temple ceremony starts at 8:55 a.m. at the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple.
TEMPLE ISD
Cater Elementary, 4111 Lark Trail, will hold 9/11 Freedom Walks during PE classes.
Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St., will hold 9/11 Freedom Walks during PE classes.
Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive, will have a 9/11 presentation given by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the school’s library.
BELTON ISD
Charter Oak Elementary, 8402 Poison Oak Road, will hold a Freedom Walk at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
High Point Elementary, 1635 Starlight, will hold a Freedom Walk at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Sparta Elementary, 1800 Sparta Road, will hold the school’s fourth annual Patriot Parade at 8 a.m. followed by a school assembly.
UMHB
Retired New York firefighter Joe Torillo will talk about Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Walton Chapel, 905 Moore Ave. on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus.
FORT HOOD
Local H-E-B employees will be serving the first responders of Fort Hood a barbecue lunch at noon on Wednesday in the Fire Station 1 building.