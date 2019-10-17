BELTON — South Belton will likely see a population boom in the future.
That is pushing Belton Independent School District leaders to begin exploring a possible bond election to build new elementary schools and to fund facility improvements.
Three trustees — board Vice President Jeff Norwood, Secretary Janet Leigh and board member Ty Taggart — convened as Belton ISD’s facilities committee for the first time Wednesday.
“You need to go ahead and start thinking about the next bond election — especially in a fast-growth school district,” interim Superintendent Robin Battershell told the three school board members tasked with playing a more hands-on role with district improvements.
Battershell provided the committee with eight potential projects that could be part of a bond package voters could consider in a few years.
They range from athletic improvements — such as a new press box at Tiger Field and a new swim center — and creating a dedicated space for Belton High School’s Career and Technical Education program to build new elementary and middle schools to keep pace with the district’s 3 to 4 percent annual growth.
Voters approved a $149.7 million bond almost 2½ years ago to construct two West Temple campuses: the recently opened Charter Oak Elementary and Lake Belton High School, which opens next fall.
Rebuilding existing schools
Miller Heights Elementary — 1110 Fairway Drive — and Southwest Elementary — 611 Saunders Street — are two of the oldest schools in Belton ISD. Southwest Elementary was constructed in 1951, and Miller Heights was built in 1963. Both are in South Belton.
Battershell suggested that the board consider demolishing and rebuilding both campuses in the future. Both buildings have been updated in the past, but are nearing the end of their lives and cannot be pushed any further with additional improvements, the interim superintendent said.
Taggart — who will report the facilities committee’s plans to the school board — said replacing Southwest Elementary will be difficult. The school, he said, is deeply ingrained in the neighborhood.
“Most kids walk to school,” Taggart said. “If we did build something off of Shanklin (Road), those kids are all going to be bused. That’s really going to disrupt their way of living down there.”
Battershell stressed that Southwest Elementary would have to be rebuilt at its existing location.
“It’s a young neighborhood,” she said. “It’s not going to age out. You do need to have a campus that well serves kids that are right in that neighborhood.”
New campuses
Even if those improvements become a reality, Belton ISD would still need another elementary school.
“In our meetings with the demographic people, we’re already looking at five years from now,” Taggart said. “We’re going to have the numbers and the need for another elementary school, and we have to probably assume south is where it’ll be.”
Several subdivisions planned along Connell Street are making their way through the city of Belton’s Planning Department. Then there’s the long-gestating Hubbard Branch subdivision off of Holland Road. And then there is the sprawling Three Creeks neighborhood that will one day have around 1,500 homes.
“You are going to have to have another elementary school — maybe two,” Battershell said, describing South Belton as a huge growth area. “Maybe a middle school at some point. In five years, who knows?”
Belton city and school leaders have discussed infrastructure improvements for new schools since at least 2016. The district owns three properties — one near Shanklin Road, another on Second Avenue near Loop 121, and a third on Holland Road — that could become future school campuses.
A new campus, Taggart said, could alleviate some of Battershell’s concerns with Miller Heights and Southwest Elementary Schools by consolidating some students.
Other potential projects
The CTE program at Belton High School recently added a new automotive technical center. But that’s not enough, Battershell said.
“Right now most of the classes for career and tech are in the main building because they don’t have space,” the interim superintendent said, adding existing spaces can be fixed but will only go so far. “They need a new facility — they really do.”
The press box at Tiger Field needs improvements. The box is not in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act and changes may be difficult because it is connected to the stands, Battershell said.
“I haven’t been in there, but I’ve heard it’s bad,” Leigh said.