BELTON — Chalk Ridge Falls Park, a popular Belton area spot with miles of hiking trails, rocky bluffs and a spring-fed waterfall, will temporarily close on weekdays beginning Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.
The park — located at 5600 FM 1670 near Stillhouse Hollow Lake — will remain open on weekends, Lake Manager Ronnie Bruggman said.
Chalk Ridge park will be temporarily closed Monday through Friday as a public safety measure while crews remove trees and other unwanted vegetation near trails, Bruggman said. The work is scheduled through Nov. 15.
“We’re removing trees from the river channel and we want to make sure everyone is safe as the work gets closer to the park,” he said.
If the contractor is able to complete work sooner than the given date, Bruggman said, the park will be reopened on weekdays.