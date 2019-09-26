At least three of the four children who lived with their mother and Jadin Nunez, 25, of Temple, were physically abused, a Child Protective Services report said.
One of them — 2-year-old Shannah Mcalpine — died Sunday, reportedly at the hands of Nunez, who is charged with capital murder of a child younger than 10.
Shannah died two days before her third birthday.
Living in the house in addition to Shannah were two girls, 2 months and 3 years old; a boy whose sixth birthday is today; Nunez; and the mother, Ashley Mcalpine, 27.
Nunez is the father of the 2-month-old girl, according to a Child Protective Services document obtained by the Telegram. The other children have different fathers.
Mcalpine told Temple Police investigators she knew her children were being beaten by Nunez, but he wouldn’t stop when she told him to and threatened her.
Officers were not previously called to the home for domestic violence, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
CPS was not contacted in reference to Shannah, agency spokesman John Lennan said Thursday. He could not comment if CPS was contacted in connection with the other children because that information is confidential, Lennan said.
Shannah reportedly was covered in bruises and not breathing when Temple Police arrived. She hadn’t been breathing for a while, according to an investigative report.
Putting on shoes prompted violence
The violence that allegedly led to Shannah’s death began over shoes on the wrong feet, an investigator with Texas Department of Family & Protective Services said in his report.
The family was getting ready to go to the store to get things for a birthday party for Shannah and her brother, the document said. The 3-year-old girl had her shoes on the wrong feet, and Nunez reportedly hit her on her face. She fell, and Nunez grabbed her and held her up in the air before he punched her three times in her stomach and dropped her to the floor, Mcalpine told investigators.
Shannah walked into the room and didn’t put her shoes on fast enough for Nunez. He grabbed her and punched her with a closed fist to her stomach.
Mcalpine took Shannah from the room and put her on a bed, but Nunez came in and reportedly choked Shannah with both hands. She turned blue, but Nunez kept choking her for a couple of minutes, her mother said. Mcalpine said she yelled and tried to pull him off her daughter, but she couldn’t. When he finally quit choking her, Shannah gasped for breath and curled into a “ball” position, her mother said.
At about 2 a.m., Mcalpine said she woke up and Shannah was crying. She tried to get her to eat and drink something. Then she saw that Shannah’s stomach was swollen and hot — but the rest of her body was cold. She put Shannah in the shower to try to warm her up, but Shannah couldn’t even stand on her own and wasn’t breathing right. Soon after that was when she called 911 — at about 2:49 a.m.
Shannah was pronounced dead at 3:31 a.m.
Continual violence detailed
Two children had bruises, were put in protective custody and taken to the hospital. That is where forensic examinations were done on the children.
Shannah’s brother said Nunez “fights them and hits them” and that is why they are covered in bruises. The 3-year-old girl had bruising on her neck from being choked. She had bruises on her abdomen, arms, face and back from being hit. The boy said his shoulder hurt because Nunez grabbed him there and threw him on the ground, the report said.
He saw Nunez hurt Shannah, her brother said. He showed the investigators what happened by hitting himself three times in the stomach. Shannah threw up afterward, her brother said.
The report said the boy told investigators Nunez previously choked Shannah. His 3-year-old sister was choked because she didn’t put her shoes on the right way. He said Nunez hit him with a belt and pushed him to the ground.
Mcalpine told police officers Nunez was sexually abusive to her many times. He reportedly grabbed a big kitchen knife, put it against her neck and lightly cut her with it. She said that happened on Christmas Day 2018.
She said Nunez became more violent with the children beginning in June 2019. He would sometimes spank the boy, but he “mainly directed his anger” at the girls because of potty training issues. Nunez strangled, punched and slapped the girls in the face, their mother said.
Jail records indicate Nunez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs more than 300 pounds.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza couldn’t respond to a Telegram question Thursday about whether Mcalpine could be charged with a criminal offense because of “the nature of the ongoing investigation,” he said.
Emergency removal necessary
Leaving the children in Mcalpine’s custody would put them in more danger and Mcalpine might continue to leave her children with Nunez, CPS said. The consensus was that Mcalpine didn’t “acknowledge the concerns regarding Mr. Nunez’s abusive behavior towards her children,” the report said.
Further, Mcalpine put her children at risk by exposing them to Nunez and not making a reasonable effort to keep them from being hurt by him.
“An emergency removal is necessary, because there are no orders in place to protect these children from the negligence and abuse by their mother and Mr. Nunez,” the report said.
Mcalpine’s lack of ability to be a protective caregiver resulted in Shannah’s death, according to the document. The children were severely, physically abused for several months.
“It is evident that Ms. Mcalpine placed her own selfish desires of wanting to engage in a relationship with Mr. Nunez before protecting her children,” the investigator said.
Nunez lived with Mcalpine and the children in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
A warrant was issued Monday for Nunez’s arrest and he was found at about 6 p.m. in Killeen at the corner of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road.
The three children were brought into the state’s emergency care by a civil court order, pending a hearing within two weeks, Lennan said Wednesday. The children are in the care of a foster family.
Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Violent Crimes Enforcement Squad were assisted in the investigation and arrest by the United States Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco Division.
The bond for Nunez, charged with capital murder, was set at $1 million Wednesday.
If convicted of capital murder of a person younger than 10, Nunez could be sentenced to death by lethal injection or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Shannah’s death was the seventh homicide in Temple since Jan. 1, but one of those was an accidental shooting that was labeled as manslaughter, Weems said Thursday.