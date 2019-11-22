It was cold and windy and then it rained.
Luckily, the rain did not persist and eventually the wind died down and the temperature began to rise.
On Friday, hundreds of volunteers were in a Baylor Scott & White parking lot sorting and boxing up food donations that were dropped off Friday for the Food for Families Food Drive.
Lisle Meeker, a volunteer with the food drive for 30 years, said during a meeting of Operation Feeding Temple this week it was estimated that with what they knew was going to be donated the drive would come close to exceeding its 300,000-pound goal.
Volunteers were on site in a parking lot at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by 5 a.m. to finish setting up and donors started showing up at 6 a.m.
Mac Haik Dodge Chrysler Jeep brought four pickups loaded with food and water, Meeker said. Central Texas Christian School brought donations in a truck and a trailer.
“One of Scott & White’s trucks is going out to the 18 campuses of Temple school district to pick up food donations,” he said.
Wilsonart dropped off one of its trucks Thursday night at the donor site. The company also had monetary donations collected for the cause.
“A dollar goes much farther at the Central Texas Food Bank than at the local grocery store,” Meeker said. “I think the Wilsonart total was 30,000 pounds” based on the money and food donated.
Items donated at the Food for Families drive are split evenly among four food pantries in Temple — Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Love of Christ, St. Vincent de Paul and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Joe Moore, a volunteer at Love of Christ food pantry, was sorting food placing like items in boxes.
Moore said volunteering Friday at the food drive and on other days at Love of Christ makes him feel good.
“I know I’m doing something that will help people in my community,” he said. “It gives me a sense of accomplishment.”
Bridget Whitaker lived in Temple and left for a while. When she returned, Whitaker wanted get more involved in the community so she joined the Lions Club.
She heard about the food drive and on her own started volunteering. When she heard about the formation of Operation Feeding Temple she joined that effort.
“This event is very meaningful for the volunteers,” Whitaker said.
When approached by someone interested in volunteering, Whitaker is quick to share that volunteering will lift the spirits.
One in four individuals in Bell County is food insecure and that’s scary, she said.
Whitaker grew in a single-parent household where money could be tight.
“We were never hungry but we ate some dishes I never want to eat again,” she said.
Whitaker said it’s during these food drives that she thinks about the kids and how it’s going to help the food pantries.
The food collected will last about six months and the May food drive helps families during the summer months when school is out, she said.
“It’s good to know that the food collected here will go to Temple food pantries,” Whitaker said.