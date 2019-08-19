Residents in Temple should soon see a reduction in their built up bulk trash, according to city officials.
For weeks some Temple residents have seen the bulk trash and brush that they put out to be collected left despite the pickup date having come and gone. This problem will soon come to an end, assistant city manager David Olson said.
Olson said the city expects to collect all outstanding bulk trash by each resident’s next scheduled pickup date.
“There may be some residents who are behind on brush/bulk collections as many as 3 weeks,” Olson said. “We anticipate those will be caught up prior to their next scheduled pick up barring any unforeseen storms, equipment malfunctions, etc.”
Heavy rainfalls earlier in the year, followed by needs for maintenance on trucks responsible for picking up the bulk trash, caused the city’s backup in collection, Olson explained. Rains caused an increase in the amount of brush that needs to be collected, while the city’s trucks saw a slower rate of drop off due to mud.
While the city does see some amount of slowdown in service from spring to early summer each year, rains and the hampering conditions came earlier this year.
“There is typically a peak in the volume of brush and bulk during the spring and early parts of the summer,” Olson said. “That period typically runs from mid-April to early June. This year the spike in volume began in late March and has continued through the last week of July.”
During these peak times, the city’s trucks run around 50 percent longer than they normally do under their normal conditions, Olson said. This extra run time causes excess wear and tear on city vehicles, leading to more maintenance needs.
Many residents were unhappy with the delays in the service, with some taking to calling members of the City Council. City Councilwoman Susan Long said that she had received many phone calls from upset residents over the past few months while trash was backing up.
Since the beginning of August, Long now says that she has no longer received any calls about the problem from her District 3 constituents.
“There is new software coming that is going to help organize schedules and keep things clearer, as well as some new tucks for pickups,” Long said. “So we have had equipment failures, to say nothing of all the rain in May, June and July. Everything, to my knowledge, is fine now.”
To combat delays in pickups, the city moved to a six-day schedule with trucks operating 10 hours a day while also diverting personnel from other departments to fulfill the manpower requirements.
Olson said that the first week of August had shown some evidence of the city catching back up, and expects the city’s schedule to be fully returned to normal by the end of August or early September.
“We genuinely appreciate the community’s patience, and can assure that our drivers are working as hard as they can, and as quickly as they can to keep up and catch up,” Olson said.