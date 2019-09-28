BELTON — With a gentle breeze under the trees, the courthouse lawn had the best seats on Saturday for Belton’s Bacon, Brews and Blues.
Judy Garrett, Belton convention and visitors bureau/retail development coordinator, said the city started the festival three years ago to bring more people downtown.
“We have a charming town and a lot of people aren’t aware of it,” she said. “We try to grow it each year.”
For the Friday night kickoff party, she said the Damn Torpedoes, a Tom Petty tribute band, drew a crowd of more than 1,000. All of the food trucks sold out, she said, and three of them came back to compete in the Saturday cookoff.
“This courthouse was packed last night, and everybody loved it,” she said.
The Belton H-E-B was one of the primary sponsors of the festival, said Eric Tovar, general manager. The store provided 20 lbs. of bacon per entry team. Categories were entrée, drink, appetizer, People’s Choice and Showmanship.
“We will highlight the winning recipe on display and you can actually create it at home,” he said. “All of them have to have H-E-B bacon in them.”
Cassandra Reagan worked in a busy booth for Ailehs Gaines, whose family runs the Expo Quik Stop on Loop 121. Bacon wrapped in alligator bites — Reagan said from the tail of the alligator — was on the menu. So was bacon cornbread, mixed greens and bacon tiger punch. Reagan said they didn’t enter last year but won a prize the first year of the festival.
In her booth, Brooke May of Belton said she has had a food truck, Hecho en Queso, for five years and opened La Luncheonette a few months ago on Penelope Street. She gave people samples of a craft cola made with a blend of Mexican Coke and Mexican coffee. She and her crew also served a bean-candied bacon.
“They wiped us out,” she said. “And last night on the food truck we sold out. It was a big hit.”
Under the sign, “IDIS,” which she said is an Old Saxon word for valkyrie, Kathryn Young of Belton said she and her crew — a military training company — were just having fun. They entered the contest with mango-glazed bacon, bacon macaroni and bacon-infused bourbon.
“They seem to be happy with it,” she said. “We have a line when the bacon comes off the grill.”
Ty Taggart of Belton called his popular booth “TagDaddy.” It was his first time at the festival, although he said he’s been cooking for years.
For an appetizer, he and his crew were serving bacon-wrapped filet mignon, rolled in smoked pecan and brown sugar glaze. Their entrée was homemade jambalaya rolled in a pork cutlet and smoked.
“I think word got around we had good stuff,” he said of the long line. “I just enjoy cooking for people. My family has been involved in events in Belton for years.”