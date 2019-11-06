BELTON — Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange announced Wednesday he will run for reelection.
Lange, 64, will file for a spot on the Republican primary ballot Saturday, in his eighth time to run for public office, he said.
He enters a contested race. Challenging him in the March 3 primary for the four-year position is Republican Fred Harris, a Killeen Police detective.
If he’s successful, this would be Lange’s third term as a Republican sheriff. He was first elected in 2012 and, before then, he represented Precinct 3 on the Commissioners Court. He also served four terms as a justice of the peace for Precinct 3.
Having a challenger doesn’t faze Lange, he said. He said in August he welcomed any challengers.
The department is much better than it was seven years ago when he took office, Lange said. The public has demanded more of them and they’ve all demanded more of themselves, he said. The department is better equipped and better trained.
The success of different programs, like the Empowerment Program, Progressive Policing Program, Crisis Response Division and Special Crimes Unit, was discussed.
The first time Lange talked with Chief Deputy Chuck Cox about running for office was in 1996, but it wasn’t until 2011 Lange walked into Cox’s door, shut the door and asked, “Are you ready?” Cox’s response was, “Let’s get it on.”
The four-year term comes with a salary of $108,843.