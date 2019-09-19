Temple residents had the opportunity Thursday to enjoy free chips and salsa with Temple Police Department.
The League of United Latin American Citizens sponsored the 11 a.m. event at El Puerto de Jalisco, and Temple Police officers seemed to relish the time to enjoy some good Mexican food and talk among themselves and with LULAC representatives.
“It was mostly a handful of folks from LULAC that showed up in the back (room of the restaurant),” spokesman Cody Weems said afterward.
Rosa Hernandez, local LULAC district director, walked around and talked with the officers.
LULAC members and officers had some good conversations about the ways LULAC and Temple Police Department can work together in the future, Weems said.
Police Chief Floyd Mitchell limited his media comments to the event and the Hispanic community. He didn’t want to talk about his recent naming as one of three finalists for the Lubbock police chief position.
“They (LULAC) have a strong showing at Temple College, and I got to go there for a couple of events and talk to the kids at Temple College that are heavily into LULAC,” Mitchell said. “It’s a good relationship.”
Mitchell thinks the department’s interaction with the Hispanic community is very good in Temple.
“And this is another opportunity for us to reach out and make sure they understand we’re here to serve the Hispanic community just like any other population in Temple,” Mitchell said.
The officers and Mitchell also talked to some of the people eating in the restaurant’s dining room.