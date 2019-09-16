BELTON — Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple and the attorney for Jason Bernal, Barrett Thomas, argued Monday afternoon for and against evidence to be included in Bernal’s trial –— whenever that is scheduled.
Bernal is charged with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide and intoxication manslaughter in the June 23, 2017, Lake Belton boating incident that killed 4-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver and her father, 37-year-old Patrick Oliver.
Kaitlyn and her father were swimming at Temple Lake Park on Lake Belton when she got caught up in a houseboat’s propellers as Bernal reportedly backed it up in the shallow water, officials said. Her father was critically injured while trying to assist his daughter. Oliver died days two weeks later at Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Officer testifies
Thomas wants to exclude the testimony of Temple Police Department Officer Blaise Dillenburg as an expert witness for the prosecution, he said.
Dillenburg was questioned about the reliability of the manuals used to train Temple Police officers in how to perform and evaluate field sobriety tests — like the ones performed on Bernal to see if he was driving a boat while intoxicated and if he’d been drinking that day before the boating incident happened at Sandy Point on Lake Belton.
Thomas also questioned the authenticity of the manual pages submitted by Strimple, but Bell County Judge John Gauntt stipulated they were authentic documents even though she used a printer.
A body cam video exists of Dillenburg as he gave the standard field sobriety tests, and Dillenburg admitted to Thomas he didn’t exactly administer some parts of the tests the way they’re supposed to be done.
Specifically, Dillenburg said he started one test on the wrong side of Bernal’s body and didn’t hold the stimulus the entire required time frame in another test. Dillenburg also said in his reports that Bernal was sure-footed and even helped him off the houseboat, Thomas said.
Two tests didn’t indicate Bernal was intoxicated, Thomas pointed out.
Slight deviations don’t affect the tests’ outcomes, Strimple said, pointing to several studies, and she also said these manuals are widely used.
Thomas said the manuals stated deviations make a difference in outcomes.
Bernal was told by Dillenburg to move the houseboat because he said there was no one else there to move it, but Thomas asked him if another boater could have moved it if it was believed Bernal was intoxicated. Dillenburg said there wasn’t time to think of that option.
Thomas also pointed out Dillenburg didn’t see Bernal drink and the amount measured below the limit, he said.
Nurse takes the stand
The nurse who gathered Bernal’s blood in the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple said she gathered it after Bernal waited a long time.
She said she didn’t use alcohol to clean the area before drawing his blood, but instead used Betadine because it doesn’t contain alcohol. She said she took two vials of blood and used ones the Temple Police officer provided. The nurse admitted she used alcohol-based cleaner for her hands before she put on gloves and didn’t ask Bernal several possibly pertinent medical questions.
She also said she saw no obvious intoxicated behavior from Bernal.
The status hearing ended at 3:25 p.m., and Gauntt didn’t give his ruling on either issue.
The next court date is scheduled Nov. 14.