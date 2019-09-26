Thirty grams of methamphetamine and other items were seized Tuesday when a search warrant was executed in rural Bell County.
Gordon Emery Verge, 40, of Belton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Verge’s bond was set at $75,000.
Executing the warrant were agents with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit and Bell County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Unit. The residence, in the 4300 block of Mulberry Drive, also yielded distribution paraphernalia and one firearm, a news release said Thursday.
This arrest was part of an investigation into the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in Bell County.