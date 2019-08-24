Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved a minimally invasive treatment for people who have aortic stenosis, the narrowing of the aortic valve.
Aortic stenosis is a common but serious heart valve disease. Up until the development of TAVR, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, the only treatment available was open heart surgery.
Baylor Scott & White Health became involved with TAVR in 2004 in Leipzig, Germany, when investigators from the Baylor Scott & White Heart Hospital–Plano worked with colleagues in Germany.
Three years later early clinical trials began in the United States. Baylor Scott & White Health hospitals have one of the largest TAVR programs in the country, having performed more than 3,600 transcatheter aortic valve replacements.
Last week, Dennis Herbert, 70, wildlife biologist from Salado, had the TAVR procedure on Tuesday and went home on Wednesday.
“I was ready to return home Tuesday, but I was told that it wouldn’t be wise in case the openings made in the femoral arteries in my legs broke open,” he said. “They said I wouldn’t make it back to the hospital.”
Before the procedure, Herbert said he had been experiencing shortness of breath and feeling lethargic for about a year. He decided to see his primary care doctor when he started having chest pains.
This family doctor sent Herbert to Baylor Scott & White for a stress test. The technician, who was preparing Herbert for the test, noticed some problems and referred him to another provider.
After a number of different tests and a consultation with Dr. Timothy Mixon, cardiac interventionalist at Baylor Scott & White–Temple, Herbert was told he needed his aortic valve replaced.
Aortic stenosis is when the aortic valve narrows, reducing the flow of blood from the heart to the main artery.
Herbert is not unfamiliar with cardiac procedures. He’s had stents placed and was back at the cardiac clinic for a balloon procedure in May.
The day of the procedure was pretty easy from Herbert’s view. He had an early start getting hooked up to a number of IVs and connected to other electronics.
The tools used to perform the procedure traveled up his femoral arteries to his heart.
“They don’t knock you completely out, but they knock you out to the point where you feel no pain and you hear people talking but there’s not context,” Herbert said.
Herbert left the operating room about 10:30 a.m. and spent two hours in recovery.
Herbert had knowledge of open chest procedures experienced by family members.
“I didn’t particularly mind the idea of having my chest cracked open, what bothered me was being put on a heart lung machine,” he said. “I didn’t having any problem with any of that, other than the part where they restart it.”
Herbert told his doctor the good Lord had started his heart 70 years ago and he wanted God to be the one to stop it.
He said he didn’t notice much difference in how he felt after the procedure, but did say the walk across the parking lot Tuesday was a lot easier. He didn’t have to immediately sit down once he got into the building.
Until TAVR, the gold standard for replacing the aortic value was open heart surgery. In 2007, the new procedure was available only to high-risk patients, those who would have a difficult time surviving open heart surgery, Mixon said.
“We’ve been doing the procedure since the beginning,” he said. “Doctors at Baylor Scott & White have been at the forefront of designing and operating the trials and reporting the results.”
Most patients who need the valve replacement are low risk, but until now they didn’t have any options, Mixon said. The new treatment has shown to be safer and just as successful, with greatly reduced recovery time.
Herbert was a low-risk patient and said he’s glad he was able to skip the open chest option.
As a wildlife biologist, Herbert spends much of his time outdoors.
He had to cancel this year’s deer surveys, which he doesn’t want to discuss, but he does feel like the valve replacement will allow him to do the work he loves for years to come.
He has four daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“I’ve been lucky enough to see several of my grandchildren grow up,” Herbert said.
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital–Plano and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple participated in the Partner 3 trial, and Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital–Dallas participated in the Evolut LR trial, following FDA approval of TAVR for inoperable patients in 2012, high-risk patients in 2014 and medium-risk patients in 2017.
Baylor Scott & White–Temple has a multidisciplinary team that works with TAVR patients and includes cardiovascular interventionalists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists and special cardiac imaging, Mixon said.
“We’ve been together for years deciding how best to serve the individual patient,” he said.