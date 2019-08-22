Transitioning an individual with special needs, physical or developmental, from pediatric to adult medical care has its challenges.
Dr. Meera Beharry, who works in the Adolescent Medicine Section at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, discussed ways to improve the process at the August meeting of the Bell County Judge and Commissioners Court Committee on Persons with Disabilities.
“Over the past few years we’ve been working on transition care,” Beharry said.
Transitioning from pediatric medical care to adult world can be problematic for a number of reasons, she said. Patients with zero health issues can make the change relatively easy.
Young patients who have been treated for heart and lung medical issues and neuromuscular disorders, hematology, sickle cell and cancer have a more difficult time.
Part of the problem, Beharry said, is the sub specialists at McLane Children’s don’t know their counterparts on the adult side.
The families who have been treated at McLane for years can be intimidated by the size of Baylor Scott & White-Temple campus.
“We are really trying to be better in preparing families for transitioning,” she said.
Up until the child ages out of school and other programs, parents are signing the documents, including medical, related to their child. With electronic medical records there is a default that turns off a parent’s access once the child turns 18.
“We’re been trying to be more proactive in dealing with these barriers,” Beharry said.
There are 25 million youth in the United States between the ages of 12 and 17; five million of those have special health care needs. One percent of the U.S. children with special health care needs have medically complex conditions.
“They have trachs, they have vents, they have g tubes, all the things that make them a little bit harder to manage in the typical medical world,” Beharry said.
Some may be socially complex — they come from poverty, are a minority or are an immigrant or refugee.
For 20 years, Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston have held an annual transition conference. It has been broadcasted locally for at least for seven years, Beharry said.
For a few of those years, Beharry and Jeanette West, clinical team coordinator in surgery care/neuromuscular team at McLane Specialty Clinic, were the only ones watching the conference.
“Over the years more specialists from pediatrics and the adult side have been invited to watch and now community members are invited to participate in the conference,” Beharry said
Locally, the conference will be broadcasted starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the conference room on the fifth floor of McLane Specialty Clinic, 1901 HK Dodgen Loop in Temple. Information on registration will be released at a later date.
In addition to families, community agencies that work with special needs families are invited to attend.
There are downtimes during the conference when the audience can discuss what’s happening locally in regard to special needs individuals.
“I want patient families, agencies and medical providers to connect,” she said. “We all know each other and are busy in our own little worlds, but when we share our resources, hopefully, everyone can be a little less busy.”
Conference topics include the current state of health care transition from pediatric to adult; legal issues in the transition from pediatric to adult-based care; policies that promote employment outcomes for young adults with disabilities; building a business to serve young adults with special health care needs; long-term care options for family caregivers of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities; nutritional issues during transition; new therapeutics in pediatric metabolic, bone and other rare diseases; young adult perspective; siblings perspective on transition.
This is all so important, Peggy Cosner with Heart of Central Texas Independent Living said. Physicians that take of these adult patients need to recognize the 25-year-old special needs patient is not going to look like a typical 25-year-old.
“There’s a lot of education needed,” Beharry said.
On the other side, there are special needs adults that look their age, but aren’t capable of holding an adult conversation with their provider about their medical care.