It’s not summertime and the fish weren’t exactly jumping.
Even so, the sky was clear and there was no wind Saturday for the Big Catch Family Fishing Day at Miller Park Pond. Family groups clustered around the pond, baiting their hooks and casting their lines.
“The weather is great,” said Robert Henderson, recreation specialist with Temple Parks and Recreation, which teamed with Texas Parks and Wildlife for the event.
He and his crew passed out free hotdogs, chips and hot chocolate, something he wished for at the previous fishing day.
“Last year it was way too cold,” he said. “I think the weather is what brought them out. Last year they didn’t stay long.”
The pond was stocked with rainbow trout, and TP&R had poles and bait available.
“Some people come out here, they bring their kid, but they don’t have a pole,” Henderson said. “There are a lot of families with young kids at the pond. There’s a peacefulness out here.”
Bell County Commissioner John Driver was among the anglers, but at the moment he was unraveling the tangled line of a rod and reel.
“This is an outstanding event,” he said. “It gives the kids as well as the adults a chance to get out and do something different.”
He was accompanied by his wife, Chappell; their daughter, Natasha Brown, and two grandchildren, R.J., 16, and Jovonni, 10.
Chappell Driver said she was fishing for a while before her line got tangled.
“It was my daughter’s idea,” she said of the outing. “She plans a lot of family events.”
Natasha Brown said she hadn’t gone fishing in a long time. “It’s not often that we do it,” she said.
Jovonni was fishing with a cane pole.
“We’re going to get him a little more weights, so it’ll stop floating back,” his mother said.
She learned about the fishing day on Facebook.
“You don’t have to have a fishing license, and I didn’t know about this park before,” she said.
None of them had any bites, so far, she said, but they plan to come another time soon.
“This is beautiful,” she said of the park. “It’s good family fun.”
Their fishing neighbors were trying to retrieve a floating tennis shoe. This group was made up of Randy and Sandy Logan of Temple, their son, Travis Logan of Austin, and his two daughters, Ellie, 2, and Bella, 4.
Travis Logan had been trying to snare the shoe with a rod and reel, but his father brought it in with a pole.
“We came up to see grandma and grandpa,” Travis Logan said.
He said they were giving up on fishing for the day and going to get something to eat.
Another man, Peewee Robinson, said he was out with several nieces and nephews, who were across the pond at the moment.
“I haven’t caught anything yet,” he said. “My niece caught a little minnow. I’m using corn. I’m not a fisherman. I just came out today.”
He said he was going to keep trying because he really likes the taste of fresh-caught fish.