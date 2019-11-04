SALADO — A former Salado High School student, 17-year-old Brysen Zahler, died Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle.
A 911 call was received by EMS at 7:40 p.m., Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said Monday. He pronounced Zahler dead at 7:57 p.m.
Zahler was walking on FM 2484 near La Paloma Loop when the vehicle hit him, Coleman said.
His death is under investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Also responding to the scene were the Salado Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, according to Coleman.